Pope Francis has issued a warning against Hitler-like leaders coming to power on wave of populism. Speaking with Spanish newspaper, El Pais as Trump was been sworn in, the Pope said, “Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most common example of European populism is Germany in 1933... A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened,” he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais. “Hitler did not steal power,” the Pope said. “He was elected by his people and then he destroyed his people.” “In times of crisis, we lack judgment, and that is a constant reference for me... That is why I always try to say: talk among yourselves, talk to one another,” he added. Speaking specifically about Trump, the Pope said, “We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion. But being afraid or rejoicing beforehand because of something that might happen is, in my view, quite unwise. It would be like prophets predicting calamities.''