Lizzy Evoeme, one of the stars of the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, has passed away.

Lizzy Evoeme plays the submissive wife of Chief Zebrudaya (played by Chika Okpala) in the sitcom that also has several characters. ....


