Popular Malaysian pastor, Dr Jonathan David, has prophesied victory for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, God told him that Nigeria is on the path of righteousness and will not return to corruption. Pastor David also predicted that the …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2IogFgh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2IogFgh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[464]