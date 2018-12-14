Metro Popular Pastor Kidnapped In His Church Premises In Calabar – OluFamous.Com

#1
The General Overseer of the Bible Christian Crusade Mission (BCCM), in Calabar, Pastor Joseph Okoro, was on Wednesday evening kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the church premises.

Some church members who spoke in confidence said Pastor Okoro was abducted around 9pm after an evening fellowship in his church. The …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2rC80vq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top