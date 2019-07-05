JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Popular Pastor, Zabulon Buthelezi impregnates Zion Christian Church leader's wife - Linda Ikejis Blog

Popular South African televangelist, Pastor Zabulon Buthelezi has been accused of impregnating the wife of a community leader and member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Boksburg.

Narrating how his wife denied him sex for 6 years while allegedly giving it to the televangelist on the side, the ZCC leader alleged that his wife of 20 years also abused him emotionally by insisting on bathing naked in his presence without allowing him touch her. He disclosed that his wife backed her refusal to give in to his conjugal rights by citing the differences in their religious belief.

