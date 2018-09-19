Porn actress, Stormy Daniels , who Donald Trump allegedly had an affair shortly after his wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son, has revealed in her new memoir what the President's pen*s looks like.
A copy of the book, Full Disclosure, was obtained by the Guardian. In it, Stormy spoke about the president's genitals, which she likens to a character from the game Mario Kart.
READ MORE HERE
A copy of the book, Full Disclosure, was obtained by the Guardian. In it, Stormy spoke about the president's genitals, which she likens to a character from the game Mario Kart.
READ MORE HERE