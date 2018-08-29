Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been having a running battle with the United States President Donald Trump, has said that the president is not much of a good lover and that he lasted only two minutes in bed.

The controversial sex worker also claims that President Trump is a “good conversationalist,” and that in the course of their sexual trysts, he asked “good questions about the porn industry,” including if adult film stars get royalties and residuals or had a union.




