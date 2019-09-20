A serial killer arrested by the police has been given a sumptuous meal before he confessed.
A photo has emerged showing the Port Harcourt suspected serial killer eating a bowl of rice during his official parade by the Police. ...
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/30fMuAo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A photo has emerged showing the Port Harcourt suspected serial killer eating a bowl of rice during his official parade by the Police. ...
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/30fMuAo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]