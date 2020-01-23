Metro Post Brexit UK Visa/Job Policy: No Visas For Low-Skilled Workers – Nairaland

Immigration: No visas for low-skilled workers, government says Low-skilled workers would not get visas under post-Brexit immigration plans unveiled by the government. It is urging employers to "move away" from relying on "cheap labour" from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology. The Home Office said …

