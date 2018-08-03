Post Malone is thankful after emergency plane landing, as he is on cloud nine and beyond appreciative of the people who kept him safe during a frightening flight.
TMZ got the rapper shortly after his plane made an emergency landing at the Stewart International Airport in New …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MpxHfm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
TMZ got the rapper shortly after his plane made an emergency landing at the Stewart International Airport in New …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MpxHfm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]