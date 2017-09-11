The University of Ilorin on Monday commenced the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination screening for no fewer than 64,000 candidates seeking admissions for the 2017/2018 academic session. Mr Kunle Akogun, the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs Department of the University, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin that 104,000 candidates applied for the screening. He revealed that only 11,000 successful candidates will be admitted after the exercise based on capacity. Akogun told NAN that the university’s cut-off mark had been pegged at 180 as the minimum. He said that every department was expected to come up with its own cut-off mark. According to him; the university is known for its stable academic calendar, making it the most sought in the country. He said that the administration of the Vice-Chancellor designate would continue to uphold the virtues and standards of the university. (NAN)