Politics Posting Policemen Outside State Of Origin Is Unproductive – Femi Falana – Nairaland

#1
Human rights lawyer , Mr . Femi Falana ( SAN) , says the practice of posting policemen outside their states of origin is unproductive.

Falana said every police officer should operate in their community, speak the local language and mix freely with the people...

femi fala.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/31lL6JE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top