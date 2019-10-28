Business Poultry owners jack up prices of chickens, others, as Nigerians abandon imported frozen foods – Nairametrics

Poultry owners are reportedly jacking up prices of chickens, turkeys and other farm produce, as Nigerians are abandoning imported frozen foods due to the continuous rise in their prices and scarcity.

This was disclosed in the latest household survey carried out across major markets in Lagos State …

poultry.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2BN9Ezx

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
