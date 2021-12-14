Across Nigeria Power Bank 40,000mAh With Fast Android Charger & Mosquito Repellent Wristband - ₦3,990


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
40,000mAh large capacity, bring you a sense of security. Business travel, travelling vacation, enjoying the movie and emergency contact, no matter what you experience, this power bank will meet your needs.

190950_1627140073.jpg

Get details from Konga Nigeria by using the link below

www.konga.com

Power Bank 40,000mAh With Fast Android Charger & Mosquito Repellent Wristband | Konga Online Shopping

Smartphones are loaded with a lot of mobile applications that are powered by efficient processors for fast operations. These high performing mobile devices consume a lot of energy provided by the battery, hence the need of this reliable mobile accessory to boost the battery so as to enjoy the...
www.konga.com www.konga.com
 

Similar threads

E
Politics [LIST] Buhari’s undeniable Achievements in five years – Presidency
Replies
0
Views
3K
ese
E
L
Business Emir Sanusi's Insightful Piece on Why Nigeria is in Recession
Replies
0
Views
6K
LequteMan
L

Sponsor Posts

Top