JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Power generation drops to 3,014.8MW as FG loses N92.28b in 49 days – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Power output from Nigeria’s generating companies (GenCos) dropped to 3,014.8 megawatts (MW), yesterday from a monthly average of 3,578MW in August, latest data from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo, has shown.

The post Power generation drops to 3,014.8MW as FG …

power section.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31NREjl

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top