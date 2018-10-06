Business Power oil seeks to build healthy families with quality products, says manager – BusinessDay

#1
Power Oil, Nigeria’s healthy cooking oil, says it is commitment to building a healthy nation, by providing families with nutritious products which are of best standards.

Amisha Chawla, brand manager, Power Oil, disclosed this during the fifth edition of its annual health promotion campaign …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2E3izR5

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top