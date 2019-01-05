Vacancy PR And Events Manager at KOKO TV, Lagos | Myjobmag Nigeria

#1
KOKO TV is a fast growing music production company, based at London’s iconic music venue, KOKO. Founded in 2010, we have quickly established ourselves as a major player in the youth music market.

Details

  • We are seeking an exceptional PR and Events Manager to oversee the brands PR and Events strategy.


For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2VwscfZ – JustJobsNg Nigeria

