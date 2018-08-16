Multiple award winning singer, Praiz, is at it again doing magic with his vocal chords.
The X3M Music talented R&B singer has just released a song, Best Part. Originally sung by Daniel Ceaser featuring HER, Praiz’ version of the song has already hit the airwaves and is making notable impact on …
via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2CTKWRj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The X3M Music talented R&B singer has just released a song, Best Part. Originally sung by Daniel Ceaser featuring HER, Praiz’ version of the song has already hit the airwaves and is making notable impact on …
via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2CTKWRj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]