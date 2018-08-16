  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Praiz Releases ‘Best Part’ Cover Song – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
Multiple award winning singer, Praiz, is at it again doing magic with his vocal chords.

The X3M Music talented R&B singer has just released a song, Best Part. Originally sung by Daniel Ceaser featuring HER, Praiz’ version of the song has already hit the airwaves and is making notable impact on …



via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2CTKWRj

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top