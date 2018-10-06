Metro Predator posed as woman to trick other men into sex – the Guardian

#1
A man faces jail after being convicted of luring other men into having sex with him by posing as a woman named Ana.

Duarte Xavier used online dating sites to contact four heterosexual men and deployed various ruses, including telling them he was married and that he wanted …



Read more via the Guardian – https://ift.tt/2CsbiZD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top