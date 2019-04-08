Entertainment Pregnant Amber Rose Hospitalized, Battles Same Condition Kate Middleton Suffer – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Amber Rose is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her second pregnancy.

Sources told TMZ that the 35-year-old model had to be hospitalised due to the condition, which is a form of extreme morning sickness that Kate Middleton had to battle during her pregnancies. Amber allegedly spent …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2WVu5Tm

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top