Gunmen have killed a pregnant woman and 15 others in Numa village, Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state.
Samuel Mashi, chairman of the local government, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying it happened on on Sunday night. Mashi told reporters that the gunmen attacked the community at 10pm, during a …
