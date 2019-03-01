Sports Premier League Club Sack Their Manager After Poor League Form – Naijaloaded

Fulham have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after just 106 days in charge, with first-team coach Scott Parker taking temporary charge.

The Italian’s last game was Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by Southampton, which left the Cottagers 19th in the Premier League, 10 points …



