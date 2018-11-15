VAR will be introduced to the Premier League from the start of the 2019-2020 season, after the current clubs have agreed in principle to the move.
The Premier League will now make an appeal to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to implement the system. There have been …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2zeO5qx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Premier League will now make an appeal to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to implement the system. There have been …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2zeO5qx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]