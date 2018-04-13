Submit Post Advertise

Premier League: Why I'm frustrated at Chelsea – Giroud – Daily Post Nigeria

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by ese, Apr 13, 2018 at 4:22 PM.

    Former Arsenal player, Olivier Giroud, has admitted that he has not done enough to help Chelsea since signing from Arsenal in January.

    Since moving over to the side of London, Giroud has scored just once for his new club, failing to find the back of the net in seven Premier League appearances.

    The France international netted over 100 goals in 253 games for the Gunners and admits he is frustrated not to have started his Chelsea career more positively.


