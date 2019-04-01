The Board of Premium Pension Limited has appointed Professor Nat Ofo as its independent director.
A statement by the company said that it was part of its strategy to provide excellent services and propel the company to greater heights. Ofo succeeded Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, who retired …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YGgEbF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A statement by the company said that it was part of its strategy to provide excellent services and propel the company to greater heights. Ofo succeeded Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, who retired …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YGgEbF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]