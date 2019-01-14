In a strategic effort aimed at achieving immense potential within the pension industry, the Board of Premium Pension Limited recently appointed Mr. Sadi Abdu as Executive Director, Operations & Services.
The appointment is expected to birth the much expected premium experience to members of Premium Pension. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Fwtz8F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The appointment is expected to birth the much expected premium experience to members of Premium Pension. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Fwtz8F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]