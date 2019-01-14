Business Premium Pension gets executive director, operations & services – Newtelegraph

#1
In a strategic effort aimed at achieving immense potential within the pension industry, the Board of Premium Pension Limited recently appointed Mr. Sadi Abdu as Executive Director, Operations & Services.

The appointment is expected to birth the much expected premium experience to members of Premium Pension. …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Fwtz8F

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top