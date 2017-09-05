The National Council on Privatisation, chaired by Nigeria's Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbjao met on August 22 and 23, and approved the privatization of Afam Power plants 1-5 to inject additional power into the national grid & improve electricity nationwide, among many other things. The move aims to resolve the lingering dispute between the Federal Government, BFIG and United Company RUSAL through the mediation of the Secretariat with the active collaboration of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. The council advised that “the mediation efforts should take a holistic view of the entire sector and the overriding national interests to jumpstart industrial development through the steel sector in arriving at a resolution on the matter.”