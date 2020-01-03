The Presidency has dismissed the assessment of the Buhari administration by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), describing the forum as a quasi-organisation that boast of no credible membership, and its leader was akin to a General without troops.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/39mmmDX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/39mmmDX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]