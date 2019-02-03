The Federal Government has finally reacted to the ugly incident of helicopter clash, involving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others in Kogi State earlier today.
In a statement released by senior special assistant to the president on Media and publicity, Laolu …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2UCASjp
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement released by senior special assistant to the president on Media and publicity, Laolu …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2UCASjp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]