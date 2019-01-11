Indications emerged, yesterday, that chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, may lose his position unless President Muhammadu Buhari changes his mind.
Magu It was learned that the EFCC boss may be asked to pursue further studies in order to …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2TFGyZJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Magu It was learned that the EFCC boss may be asked to pursue further studies in order to …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2TFGyZJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]