Politics Presidency Lists 7 Sins Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 22, 2017 at 3:34 PM.

    The presidency, on Thursday, said every other group that operated like the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, would also be proscribed and tagged as a terrorist organization.

    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this during a live television programme titled, ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Channels Television.

    Mr. Shehu said IPOB operated like Boko Haram by declaring an independent state and hoisting a foreign flag on Nigerian soil.

    He listed the many offenses of IPOB to include;

    1. Biafran currency

    2. issuing Biafran passports

    3. extorting money from people under the guise of compulsory tax collection.

    4. sets up an intelligence agency and a para-military organization of sorts

    5. Combating with the military

    6. Declaring an independent state

    7. Hoisting a foreign flag on Nigerian soil.

    When asked what the federal government would do if a similar group emerged following the proscription of IPOB, Shehu said, “If another group comes up and produces passports and produces currency and sets up an intelligence agency and a para-military organization of sorts, the law will apply to them as it did to IPOB.”
     
