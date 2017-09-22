The presidency, on Thursday, said every other group that operated like the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, would also be proscribed and tagged as a terrorist organization. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this during a live television programme titled, ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Channels Television. Mr. Shehu said IPOB operated like Boko Haram by declaring an independent state and hoisting a foreign flag on Nigerian soil. He listed the many offenses of IPOB to include; 1. Biafran currency 2. issuing Biafran passports 3. extorting money from people under the guise of compulsory tax collection. 4. sets up an intelligence agency and a para-military organization of sorts 5. Combating with the military 6. Declaring an independent state 7. Hoisting a foreign flag on Nigerian soil. When asked what the federal government would do if a similar group emerged following the proscription of IPOB, Shehu said, “If another group comes up and produces passports and produces currency and sets up an intelligence agency and a para-military organization of sorts, the law will apply to them as it did to IPOB.”