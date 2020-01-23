Politics Presidency opens up on booing of Buhari in Maiduguri - PM News

#1
Nigeria’s presidency has opened up on the booing of President Muhammadu Buhari by residents of Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.

Buhari was in Maiduguri on Wednesday to sympathise with the people and government of Borno after Boko Haram terrorists killed 30 people at Auno village.

Residents of Maiduguri lined up the streets to boo the president as his convoy drove past.

bu in borno.jpg 00

READ MORE
 
[42]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top