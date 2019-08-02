JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Presidency places Amnesty Nigeria on security watch list – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Amnesty Nigeria has been placed on security watch list by the Presidency ahead of the nationwide “revolution” protest scheduled for August 5 and promoted through #RevolutionNow. The human rights group was labeled anti-government for retweeting the notice of revolution which the Presidency claimed is aimed at overthrowing the constitution. Amnesty Nigeria, a …
buhari.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MA281k

--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top