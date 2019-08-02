Amnesty Nigeria has been placed on security watch list by the Presidency ahead of the nationwide “revolution” protest scheduled for August 5 and promoted through #RevolutionNow. The human rights group was labeled anti-government for retweeting the notice of revolution which the Presidency claimed is aimed at overthrowing the constitution. Amnesty Nigeria, a …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MA281k
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MA281k
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[87]