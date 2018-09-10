The Presidency has denied claims that President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 is because he is against e-voting and the use of card readers in the upcoming 2019 general elections.
Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wZJ18c
Get More Nigeria Political News
Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wZJ18c
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]