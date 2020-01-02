President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted as the Department of State Services, DSS, denied abducting Abubakar Idris, aka, Dadiyata.
Dadiyata a strong critic of Federal and Kano State governments was abducted by some men believed …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/37t62R0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dadiyata a strong critic of Federal and Kano State governments was abducted by some men believed …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/37t62R0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]