The presidency, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the attack on Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Madrid, Spain.
Amaechi personally announced the incident on Friday. NIDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement she signed, commended the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2P00d6U
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amaechi personally announced the incident on Friday. NIDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement she signed, commended the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2P00d6U
Get More Nigeria Political News