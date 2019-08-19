The Presidency has described as untrue the Financial Times report suggesting that Nigeria has placed restrictions on importation of agricultural products into the country.
Buhari had ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to release foreign exchange for food importation....
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Ze4NR4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari had ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to release foreign exchange for food importation....
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Ze4NR4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]