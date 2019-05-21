Politics Presidency reacts to Obasanjo’s comment on Boko Haram – P.M. News

#1
The Federal Government has reacted to the comment made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo comment on the activities of Boko Haram terrorist group.

PM news had reported that Obasanjo said on Saturday that the Boko Haram activities ”is no longer an issue of a …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2JSu4fC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top