Following reactions and criticisms that have been triggered by the new Value Added Tax of N7.5, the presidency has made some clarifications as well as revealed items that will not be affected by the increment.
According to a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, January 20, locally made commodities like sanitary towels, pads or tampons and services from microfinance banks as well as tuition for schools at all levels, will be exempted, PM News reports.
