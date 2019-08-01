A secret order by the Presidency which stripped the Federal Ministry of Health of the powers of procurement and transferred the authority to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is causing disquiet in the health sector .Competent sources within the Presidency and the two ministries told our correspondent that the secret order , which was given by fiat in October 2018 , was caused by a power play between the then Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole , and the President ’s powerful Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari