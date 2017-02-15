A fresh clash between the Presidency and Nigerian Senate is imminent. According to DAILY TRUST, some senators have vowed to reject the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the Presidency re-nominated him for confirmation. Some senators, it was gathered, insist that the allegations in the DSS report have not been vacated and the investigation carried out by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami that cleared Magu has not been made public. Other objectors to Magu’s confirmation may be a number of former state Governors and politicians now in the Senate, who were at one time interrogated by the EFCC for corruption.