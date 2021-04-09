Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment | Sahara Reporters
SaharaReporters learnt that the planned return date might no longer be feasible – this is because the growing protest in London by #HarassBuhariOutofLondon and #RevolutionNow campaigners has reportedly affected the President from being taken to the places he wants to go in the city.
saharareporters.com