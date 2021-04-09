  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment – Sahara Reporters


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad

EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment | Sahara Reporters

SaharaReporters learnt that the planned return date might no longer be feasible – this is because the growing protest in London by #HarassBuhariOutofLondon and #RevolutionNow campaigners has reportedly affected the President from being taken to the places he wants to go in the city.
saharareporters.com saharareporters.com
 

Similar threads

C
Politics President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
794
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Medical Trip: President Buhari doesn’t need to transmit power to Osinbajo Presidency (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
247
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Buhari Has Spent N1.6 Trillion On Non-Functional Refineries In 5 Years— Dino Melaye – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
289
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
811
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics PUNCH’s Editorial Takes Buhari’s Tyrannical Regime To The Cleaners – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
527
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top