The Presidency on Wednesday evening confirmed the transmission of the National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly for necessary legislative actions.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this to one of our correspondents in Abuja....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MtW48K
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this to one of our correspondents in Abuja....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MtW48K
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]