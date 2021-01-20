Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Presidency warns Akeredolu on ultimatum to herders - New Telegraph
The Presidency has told the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to separate terrorism and crimes from ethnicity, geographic origins and religion. Apparently responding to a recent order by Akeredolu that herders should vacate Ondo Forest Reserves, a Presidential spokesman,Malam Garba Shehu...
www.newtelegraphng.com