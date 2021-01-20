Metro Presidency warns Akeredolu on ultimatum to herders – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Presidency warns Akeredolu on ultimatum to herders - New Telegraph

The Presidency has told the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to separate terrorism and crimes from ethnicity, geographic origins and religion. Apparently responding to a recent order by Akeredolu that herders should vacate Ondo Forest Reserves, a Presidential spokesman,Malam Garba Shehu...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
204
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Farmers/herders clash: We need to stop herdsmen from roaming around —Garba Shehu - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
408
ese
E
C
Metro New Telegraph correspondent, Garba, dies – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
115
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Ondo elections: If Akeredolu is not careful, I will enter Ondo – Wike warns – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
948
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Ondo decides: Akeredolu leading with over 84k votes from 12 LGAs – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
339
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top