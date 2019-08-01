Justforex_nb_campaign

Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary, state house, says some of the vehicles used for daily operations in the presidential villa, Abuja were purchased in 1999.

Arabi disclosed this when he led his management team to the national assembly for the defence of the 2020 budget proposals of the state house before the committee on special duties, on Monday in Abuja.

He said there was an urgent need to replace those vehicles as they have become very difficult to maintain.


