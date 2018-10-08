President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 5th October, 2018, to attend the 5th Edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit taking place in London, United Kingdom from 7th to 9th October.
The Summit, being held on the theme “Africa Means Business”, is featuring “high …
