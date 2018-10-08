World President Akufo-Addo off to UK, Armenia – Myjoyonline

#1
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 5th October, 2018, to attend the 5th Edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit taking place in London, United Kingdom from 7th to 9th October.

The Summit, being held on the theme “Africa Means Business”, is featuring “high …



Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2pFIN20

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top