President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign coordinator in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Bature Sambo, and other top officials of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in a ceremony in the Gusau Government House. …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2z0uKZT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2z0uKZT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]