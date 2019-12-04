Metro President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari graduates from a foreign university with first class honours – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Aisha Buhari, graduated with first class honours from a university abroad, and her proud mother took to Instagram to share the news. Celebrating her daughter’s graduation, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was present at the event, wrote: Alhamdulillah …

