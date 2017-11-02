Nominations for the committee that would sit down to approve a new minimum wage has been cleared by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Thursday. He refused to disclose the membership of the yet-to-be inaugurated committee, but revealed that it was a tripartite panel, including representatives of the Federal and state governments, as well as the private sector. “The old (minimum wage) law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empaneling a new national minimum wage committee. “I have cleared the appointments with the President today (Thursday) and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal, states and the private sector: NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs. “The NLC, TUC and their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to finetune is the date for inauguration.” Is the N56,000 minimum wage being demanded by workers is feasible? Ngige said the tripartite committee would decide that.