The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the attack on a Catholic church in Anambra State, describing it as an unspeakable sacrilege. Making his grief known in a heavily worded statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that “there was no justification whatsoever to target church worshipers and kill them in cold blood. According to him, “such atrocity plumbs the depth of depravity and extreme cruelty of the kind that words cannot adequately express”. He further stated that every religion lays constant emphasis on the sanctity of life, adding that “all Nigerians must rise up and speak with one voice against these remorseless evil men.” While expressing his sincere sympathy with the families of the victim, the Catholic church and the state government, Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration has a firm and unflinching desire to protect their live and property